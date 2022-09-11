ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $22,324.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.