Arweave (AR) Price Tops $11.30 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Arweave has a total market cap of $377.20 million and $18.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00052312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00604864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00252921 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009181 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

