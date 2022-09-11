Aryacoin (AYA) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $287,222.73 and $11,468.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

