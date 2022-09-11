Aryacoin Tops One Day Volume of $8,773.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $278,237.72 and $8,773.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.