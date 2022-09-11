Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 5,150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,311.00.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

