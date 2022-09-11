Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

