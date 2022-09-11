ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5,872.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in ASML by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML opened at $501.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

