ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,322.41.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

