ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 2,204.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £673.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,322.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 904.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.76. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

