ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.40.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

