Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $338,514.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Assemble Protocol

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

