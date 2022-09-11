Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 1,630 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,355.00. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,640.94.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

