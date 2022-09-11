ASYAGRO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. ASYAGRO has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $3.29 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One ASYAGRO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

ASYAGRO Profile

ASYAGRO (ASY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASYAGRO directly using U.S. dollars.

