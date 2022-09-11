ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

