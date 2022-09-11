Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.53.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

