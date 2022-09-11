Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.86. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,797 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

