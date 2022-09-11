Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.86. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,797 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic American (AAME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.