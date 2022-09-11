Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Up 61.1%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) was up 61.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Atlas Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

