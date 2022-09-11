Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $375.59 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

