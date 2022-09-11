Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,687,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,555.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

