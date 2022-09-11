Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,687,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,555.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.39.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.