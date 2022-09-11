Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

