Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $10.50 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,347,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

