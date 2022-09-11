Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $8.91 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

EFA opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

