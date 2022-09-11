Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $8.97 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

