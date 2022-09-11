Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $8.97 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.