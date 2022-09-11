Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $9.34 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

