Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,179,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,979,000. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

