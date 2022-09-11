Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

