Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.