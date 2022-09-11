Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 372,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75.

