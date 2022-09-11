Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

