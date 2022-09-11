Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

