Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 800,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

