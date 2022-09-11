Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 155,277 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

