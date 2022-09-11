Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,617 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after buying an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

