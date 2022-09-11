Auctus Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $113,174.38 and approximately $44.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00159429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00093416 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.