AurusDeFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.28 Million (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. AurusDeFi has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AWX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

