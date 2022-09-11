Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head to Head Review

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -59.32% -44.86% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 117.05 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.62 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 27.00 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.36

Analyst Recommendations

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 277.78%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 586.44%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.