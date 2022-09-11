Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,925.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $378,866.64 and approximately $71,925.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00780096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.