Avalanche Price Reaches $20.39 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $296.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.39 or 0.00094549 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00072452 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033909 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008012 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009036 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,661,775 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.
