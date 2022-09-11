Avalanche Price Reaches $20.39 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $296.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.39 or 0.00094549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00072452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033909 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002671 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,661,775 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Meetup | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

