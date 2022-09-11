Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.22 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $179,650.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch (CRYPTO:XAVA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.