Avaware (AVE) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Avaware has a total market cap of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,651.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.76 or 0.08187730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00179924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00289556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00723264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00610747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Profile

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.