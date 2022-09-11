aWSB Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.57 or 0.00056621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $76,833.46 and approximately $12.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019195 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
