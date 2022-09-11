Axe (AXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Axe (AXE) traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 85.9% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $93,461.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

