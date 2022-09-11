Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $14.46 or 0.00067051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $75.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058597 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015613 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005496 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075576 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013842 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.