AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Down 0.7% This Week

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $477.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066594 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075201 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

