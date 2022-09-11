Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.19

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 942450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,054 shares of company stock worth $11,654,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

