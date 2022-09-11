Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 7.5 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

TSE AYA opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.94. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.