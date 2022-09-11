B. Riley Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.