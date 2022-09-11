B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GLNG opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.