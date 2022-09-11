Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 82,835 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

