Balancer (BAL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.94 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00034952 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $331.44 million and $17.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,073,695 coins and its circulating supply is 43,771,458 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. The protocol operates a few types of pools: Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol. Discord | LinkedIn | GitHub | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

